Creative Planning Has $979,000 Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.05% of Provident Financial Services worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 991.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 5,499 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $99,476.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,787.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.60 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

