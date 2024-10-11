Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,262 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,926,000. Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,588,000. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

