Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $143,000 in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 344.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 84,013 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,850,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Shares of CLM stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.40. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $7.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

