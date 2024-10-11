Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

