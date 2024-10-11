Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Position Cut by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 40,126 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,578,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,158,000 after acquiring an additional 637,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,753,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,376,000 after acquiring an additional 123,120 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 20.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

