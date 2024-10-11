Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $340,373,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Southern Copper by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,804,000 after buying an additional 1,192,111 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 54.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,190,000 after acquiring an additional 544,312 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1,300.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,760,000 after acquiring an additional 411,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $27,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.64. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 79.73%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

