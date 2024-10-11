Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 417 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

