Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 372 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,935,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 443.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 237,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 193,428 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 143,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 38,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 106,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

FSTA stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $51.91.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

