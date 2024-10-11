Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 74.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,978,000 after acquiring an additional 38,036 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,416,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Trading Up 0.3 %

RNST stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $37.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hovde Group raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

