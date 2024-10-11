Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases New Shares in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.07% of EVI Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EVI Industries by 18.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 118,490 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,338,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in EVI Industries by 53.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN EVI opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $236.10 million, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.34. EVI Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $28.65.

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut EVI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

