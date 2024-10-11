SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $74.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average is $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $76.94.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 609,690 shares of company stock worth $44,821,055. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

