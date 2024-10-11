Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTS. StockNews.com upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortis in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

NYSE:FTS opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $46.06.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

