Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 2,495 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 3,006.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,789,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

JPEF stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $862.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a one year low of $45.27 and a one year high of $66.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

