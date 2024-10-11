VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of GDXJ opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $51.74.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.