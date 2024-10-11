Moller Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moller Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.2% of Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,775 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,532,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,071,000 after purchasing an additional 881,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601,171. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

