SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 2,491.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,465,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,136,000 after purchasing an additional 78,289 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

SJW Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.61.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.