Moller Wealth Partners Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Moller Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Moller Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $15,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $172,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,744. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

