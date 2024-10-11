Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stake Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,131,000 after buying an additional 524,805 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 67.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.5 %

HWM stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $104.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average is $83.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

