Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 664 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 10,233.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 114.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 1.2 %

ROL stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

