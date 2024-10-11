Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $172,000 Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,368,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in shares of Teradata by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Teradata by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

