Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $173,000 Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 121,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 111,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,561,000 after acquiring an additional 262,179 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Summit Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 427,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 36,004 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 456,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,111 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:SUM opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.17. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SUM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

