Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 3,909 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

