First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 100,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the second quarter worth $875,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

FPXI stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.38 million, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00. First Trust International IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

