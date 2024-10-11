7,872 Shares in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,017,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 43,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 42,287 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

