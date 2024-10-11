Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $47.97 on Friday. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $298.85 million, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.