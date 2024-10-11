Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 454,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after buying an additional 145,625 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 138,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 698.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $37.33 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

