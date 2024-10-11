Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $214,000 Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 627.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in eXp World by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in eXp World by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -76.35 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $793,638.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,250,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,466,744.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 55,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $793,638.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,250,297 shares in the company, valued at $589,466,744.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $453,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,218.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 705,241 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,780 in the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

