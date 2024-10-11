Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in XPO were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in XPO during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 25,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $111.32 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.35.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

