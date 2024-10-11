Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 102.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

