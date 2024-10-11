Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth $90,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.16 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

