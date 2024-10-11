Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 264,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 38,867 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 226,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 134,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $50.37 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

