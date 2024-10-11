Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $186,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 19,330.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $34.35 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

