Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Pentair by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Pentair by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $98.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.