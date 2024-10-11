Creative Planning Sells 49,225 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,225 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.28% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,092,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 99,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Shares of NUBD opened at $22.30 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

