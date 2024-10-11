Creative Planning Increases Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,238,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.