Creative Planning Grows Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,151 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in NatWest Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,028,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWG has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE NWG opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

