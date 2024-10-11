Creative Planning Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,966 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 54.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,866,000 after purchasing an additional 469,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,603,000 after acquiring an additional 244,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,376,000 after buying an additional 146,090 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $11,850,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 157.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 116,503 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $113.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average of $101.42.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

