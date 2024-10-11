Creative Planning Has $925,000 Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $198.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.87. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $147.62 and a 1-year high of $225.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

