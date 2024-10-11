Creative Planning Acquires 2,850 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,997,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,162,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,220,000 after purchasing an additional 487,556 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 85.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,692 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,720,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,335.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:KRC opened at $38.05 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

