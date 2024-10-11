Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,800 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 59,423 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

AIQ stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -222.24 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

