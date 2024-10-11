TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in TKO Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO opened at $126.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.00 and its 200-day moving average is $108.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $128.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,218,499.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.