Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $132,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URNM opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $60.17.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

