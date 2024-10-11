Creative Planning Buys 241 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,105,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $114.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.82. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

