Creative Planning Grows Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.05% of GDS worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in GDS during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GDS during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GDS during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in GDS during the second quarter valued at $256,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $388.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

