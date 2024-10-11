Creative Planning Sells 3,152 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWI. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,121,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,910,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,533 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,871,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 353,554 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.