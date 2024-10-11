Creative Planning Has $942,000 Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of United States Oil Fund worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $77.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $63.84 and a 12 month high of $83.41.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

