Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPXL stock opened at $165.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $67.60 and a fifty-two week high of $166.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.71.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

