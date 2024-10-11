Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPRO. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $8,197,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $6,352,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth $5,403,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 282.2% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 85,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 63,499 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 603.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,357 shares during the period.

UPRO opened at $86.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.58. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $87.54.

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

