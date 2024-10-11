Creative Planning Has $951,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Creative Planning grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Governors Lane LP raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 76,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 270,404 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JLL opened at $256.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.03 and its 200-day moving average is $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $273.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

