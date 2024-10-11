Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $70.04 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

